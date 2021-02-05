Vanilla Cream Pie 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Vanilla Cream Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!