About this product
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.
Vanilla Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
14% of people say it helps with arthritis
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.