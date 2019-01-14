About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.