Where's My Bike? 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Where's My Bike effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!