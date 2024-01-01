About this product
Where's My Bike? 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
