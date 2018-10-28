About this product
Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!
About this strain
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
Where's My Bike effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.