White 99 Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
THC: 82.87% | CBD: <LOQ
Total Cannabinoids: 94.60%
Total Terpenes: 1.91%
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
144 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
