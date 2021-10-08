White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. White Truffle comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan. Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.