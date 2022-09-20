THCa “diamonds” are coveted by connoisseurs for their extremely high THCa content. These raw THCa crystals are separated out from the terpenes and other cannabinoids creating an intense, fast-acting dabbable, with a clean and intense cerebral buzz.

Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!