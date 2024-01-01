Wonka Bars 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Wonka Bars 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
About this product

WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!

About this strain

Wonka Bars, also known as "Wonka Bar," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from a clever cross between Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Mint Chocolate Chip. The effects of Wonka Bars are energizing, making this an ideal strain for any wake and bake session. Consumers say Wonka Bars makes them feel giggly, mentally stimulated, and motivated to be social or perform creative tasks. The flavor is tasty, with a sweet and skunky theme backed up by earthy undertones. Wonka Bars is 20% THC and best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Wonka Bars dominant terpene is Myrcene, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, depression, and stress. The average cost of one gram of Wonka Bars ranges from $12-$18. According to growers, this strain flowers into beautiful dark purple and orange nugs with thick trichomes. Wonka Bars will grow medium-tall and produce heavy yields that will please any grower. Since its inception, new variations of Wonka Bars have emerged, including Wonka Bars #13. This strain was originally bred by Exotix Genetix.

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
