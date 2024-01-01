Live Resin is our brightest and most flavorful line of extracts, leading the pack in quality and freshness! We start with fully-matured premium fresh flower that is grown to perfection. It is then cut and flash-frozen immediately after harvest, bypassing the traditional drying and curing process and locking in all the delicious terpenes and cannabinoids at their peak. Our painstaking extraction process pays off big, producing a product sure to please even the pickiest palette. Mouth-puckering fresh terps create a bold explosion of flavor that is tough to match. Treat yourself and “go live” today!
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.