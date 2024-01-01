Zprite Live Resin Sugar Sauce 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
About this product

Live Resin is our brightest and most flavorful line of extracts, leading the pack in quality and freshness! We start with fully-matured premium fresh flower that is grown to perfection. It is then cut and flash-frozen immediately after harvest, bypassing the traditional drying and curing process and locking in all the delicious terpenes and cannabinoids at their peak. Our painstaking extraction process pays off big, producing a product sure to please even the pickiest palette. Mouth-puckering fresh terps create a bold explosion of flavor that is tough to match. Treat yourself and “go live” today!

About this strain

Zprite is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from an unknown Zkittles cross. This strain produces energizing effects that will fill your mind with possibility while numbing pain at the same time. If you enjoy a creative and heady high, Zprite is the strain for you. Consumers say this strain can cause cottonmouth, so make sure you're properly hydrated while you partake. Zprite features strong citrus flavors with lemon and lime notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Zprite to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

