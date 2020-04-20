Zurple Punch x Pink Runtz 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.