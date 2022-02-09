About this product
Full-spectrum CBD products contain all compounds (i.e., cannabinoids and terpenes) found in cannabis, including THC (less than 0.3 percent for federally legal products).
Our capsules are vegan and Kosher and Halal Certified. They are non-GMO and they tend to be on the smaller side for easy swallowing.
These capsules originate at our Certified Organic USDA family farm in Silverton, OR. The oil is extracted in a local and Certified Organic USDA family-owned lab. These capsules have 51.5% total cannabinoids, which means our capsules are “full spectrum”. They are as close to the plant as possible. However, unlike CBD oils, CBD gel capsules and pills are subject to additional breakdown in your digestive tract, giving you the fullest health benefits.
CBD gel capsules are fast and simple to use with no flavor, which make them the preferred method of many. They are best suited to people with a busy schedule.
We recommend starting with one capsule per day and increasing as needed. Taking the exact same serving size each time can have its benefits, as it can offer a stable and predictable result. With capsules, you’ll know exactly how much your CBD will affect you each time. All our products have third party testing. You can find our testing on all of our products using our QR code.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
