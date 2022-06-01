About this product
2oz stick contains 400mg CBD | 0.45oz stick contains 90mg CBD
Our CBD on the Go is our original Hemp CBD Salve, only now in a rub-on container! Mess-free application available in two sizes makes this the perfect topical to take everywhere with you. Our Full-Spectrum salve stick is made from our Whole Plant Extracted Hemp Oil originating from our Certified Organic Hemp Farm in Silverton, Oregon. It is infused with Fractionated Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil, Shea Butter, and Terpenes.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
