About this product
Product Facts
Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1ml)
CBD Per Serving: 20mg
Servings Per Container: 30
CBD Per Container: 600mg
THC Below 0.3%
Made from Certified Organic Hemp
INGREDIENTS (ALL ORGANIC)
Fractionated Coconut Oil
CO2 Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract
Lemon Essential Oil
Suggested Use: Shake Well. Take 1ml (20mg CBD) sublingually 1-2 times daily with food. Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
We encourage you to do your own research & experimentation with Hemp CBD Tinctures in order to find what works best for you.
This product is not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
