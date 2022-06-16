About this product
CBG: 8.66%
CBD: 0.08%
THC: 0.08%
Third-Party Lab Testing Results (COA) – Click to view desired batch below.
Batch ID: WCF-2020-LAV-002
Strain: Lavender (CBG) Certified Organic Hemp Flower
Lavender has a strong flowery and citrus aroma with a great relaxed and focused effect.
Welcome to our hemp farm in Oregon, where we grow certified organic hemp flower. From our flower we provide you top organic CBD hemp flower strains like opulence, Lavender CBG, ACDC CBD hemp flower, White CBG, and so much more! From our Oregon hemp flower we produce CBD products such as hemp tea, CBD salve stick, CBD mints, and more! Thank you for browsing our website, we appreciate your interest!
Sustainably grown in Silverton, OR.
Certified Organic by USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
This product contains NO pesticides, GMO’s, additives, preservatives or flavoring.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
