The Hemp Flower Variety Pack includes 1/8oz of 6 different strains of certified organic hemp flower. Try our whole variety of CBD & CBG strains that we grew this year! Normally a $80 value, but try them now for only $60!! Relax and enjoy the benefits of Hemp Flower in it’s original raw form.



Bundle Options: (Click on each strain below to view its Third-Party Lab Testing Results (COA)



• CBD Bundle: ACDC, Aqua Azul, Forbidden 2021, Elektra, NYC Diesel, Sour Tsunami.



• CBG Bundle: Blue Genius, Lavender, Matterhorn, Opulence, Stem Cell, White.



• CBD/CBG Mixed Bundle: CBDs: Aqua Azul, Forbidden 2021, Sour Tsunami. CBGs: Lavender, Opulence, Stem Cell.



All products are shipped USPS Priority Mail which arrive within 2-3 days.



1/8oz Hemp Flower Variety Pack – 6 Strain Bundle

Sustainably grown in Silverton, OR.



Certified Organic by USDA, and Oregon Tilth.



This product contains NO pesticides, GMO’s, additives, preservatives or flavoring.