Organic Hemp Flower Variety Pack – 6 Strain Bundle 1/8 oz
About this product
The Hemp Flower Variety Pack includes 1/8oz of 6 different strains of certified organic hemp flower. Try our whole variety of CBD & CBG strains that we grew this year! Normally a $80 value, but try them now for only $60!! Relax and enjoy the benefits of Hemp Flower in it’s original raw form.
Bundle Options: (Click on each strain below to view its Third-Party Lab Testing Results (COA)
• CBD Bundle: ACDC, Aqua Azul, Forbidden 2021, Elektra, NYC Diesel, Sour Tsunami.
• CBG Bundle: Blue Genius, Lavender, Matterhorn, Opulence, Stem Cell, White.
• CBD/CBG Mixed Bundle: CBDs: Aqua Azul, Forbidden 2021, Sour Tsunami. CBGs: Lavender, Opulence, Stem Cell.
All products are shipped USPS Priority Mail which arrive within 2-3 days.
Welcome to our hemp farm in Oregon, where we grow certified organic hemp flower. From our flower we provide you top organic CBD hemp flower strains like opulence, Lavender CBG, ACDC CBD hemp flower, White CBG, and so much more! From our Oregon hemp flower we produce CBD products such as hemp tea, CBD salve stick, CBD mints, and more! Thank you for browsing our website, we appreciate your interest!
Sustainably grown in Silverton, OR.
Certified Organic by USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
This product contains NO pesticides, GMO’s, additives, preservatives or flavoring.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
