The Hemp Pre-Rolls Variety Pack – Six Strain Bundle includes a 1-gram pre-roll of 6 different hemp strains. Select between a CBD bundle, a CBG bundle, or a 50/50 mix of CBD & CBG. Try each of our strains and pick your favorite!
Choose which bundle you want from our Hemp Pre-Rolls Variety Pack – 6 Strain Bundle
Bundle Options: (Click on each strain below to view its Third-Party Lab Testing Results (COA)
• CBD Bundle: Pine Walker CBDV 2021, NYC Diesel, Aqua Azul, Hulk, Sour Tsunami, Special Sauce2021.
• CBG Bundle: Forbidden CBDV 2021, Lavender, Blue Genius, Opulence, Stem Cell, White.
• CBD/CBG Mixed Bundle: CBDs: Elektra, Lifter, Special Sauce2021. CBGs: Lavender, Opulence, Stem Cell.
Welcome to our hemp farm in Oregon, where we grow certified organic hemp flower. We provide you top organic CBD hemp flower strains like opulence, Lavender CBG, ACDC CBD hemp flower, White CBG, and so much more! From our Oregon hemp flower we produce CBD products such as hemp tea, CBD salve stick, CBD mints, and more! Thank you for browsing our website, we appreciate your interest!
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
