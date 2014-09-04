About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Super Sour Diesel is a sativa bred from two of the most popular cannabis strains for decades, Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel is a fantastic choice for starting your day off with a psychoactive boost or providing yourself with a rejuvenating experience as the day goes on. Super Sour Diesel is a great for consumers with psychoactive, energizing, and uplifting effects. Tasting notes are sweet diesel with Super Sour Diesel is a good choice for patients suffering from: stress, pain, depression, nausea, and fatigue.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents

Bulletproof no-leak design

Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick

Discrete convenient delivery system

High airflow for potent dosing

Cannabis terpenes

500mg

85+% total cannabinoids