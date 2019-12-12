Wholest
Tangie 500mg Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.
Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. Tangie is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. This terpene profile brings one’s mind right back to the strain Tangerine Dream in the 90s, Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. A perfect strain for adding a little boost to your daily activities . Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. Tasting notes are strong tangerine and sweet citrus through and through. Tangie is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, fatigue, and nausea.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents
Bulletproof no-leak design
Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick
Discrete convenient delivery system
High airflow for potent dosing
Cannabis terpenes
500mg
85+% total cannabinoids
Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. Tangie is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. This terpene profile brings one’s mind right back to the strain Tangerine Dream in the 90s, Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. A perfect strain for adding a little boost to your daily activities . Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. Tasting notes are strong tangerine and sweet citrus through and through. Tangie is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, fatigue, and nausea.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents
Bulletproof no-leak design
Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick
Discrete convenient delivery system
High airflow for potent dosing
Cannabis terpenes
500mg
85+% total cannabinoids
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!