We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. Tangie is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. This terpene profile brings one’s mind right back to the strain Tangerine Dream in the 90s, Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. A perfect strain for adding a little boost to your daily activities . Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. Tasting notes are strong tangerine and sweet citrus through and through. Tangie is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, fatigue, and nausea.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents

Bulletproof no-leak design

Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick

Discrete convenient delivery system

High airflow for potent dosing

Cannabis terpenes

500mg

85+% total cannabinoids