About this product
A forbidden dance…
The Peruvian pink sea salt’s electrolytes bump and grind with our signature CBD chocolate to keep the mind and body moving at whatever speed life needs.
SAVING OUR MIGHTY WINGED FRIENDS WITH EVERY BITE
A % of net profits go to support and fuel pollinators conservation efforts worldwide.
✔ NO GLUTEN
✔ NO GMO
✔ NO DAIRY
✔ NO HIGH!
✔ SMALL BATCH
✔ USA GROWN HEMP
✔ DOCTOR FORMULATED
✔ FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED
✔ HIGH QUALITY INGREDIENTS
✔ HIGH GRADE CBD ISOLATE
✔ THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED
✔ 100% BADASS
About this brand
There is a need for physical wellness as a human, but there is an even greater need for wellness to be spread to our Physical world. How do we do this? By challenging old ideas and expectations, by knowing that we have a responsibility to make positive impact and by simply giving a sh*t.
Savour this Life is our mantra. Wild & Rooted was created by a group of friends with years of professional experiences and decades of love and laughter. Each carved their unique swirls through life and in time ended up together with the same passion. That this world and this life is precious and worth protecting, healing, fighting for, changing and of course… Savouring.