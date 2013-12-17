About this product

What is more uplifting than the scent of cannabis? Wilde Vertigga and Eybna Technologies have come together to release a wild new scent that redefines the way you inhale the aroma of kush.



This new fragrance is destined to become the hottest scent since hash brownies became a household trend. The Wilde Kush aroma is based on a famous landrace strain, “Afghan Kush”, which is one of the purest indica strains on the planet. Originated in the Hindu Kush mountain range, Afghan Kush captures an earthy scent with hints of sandalwood, pine, and lemon.



“Our unique research on the medicinal effects of cannabis, in collaboration with several Israeli academic institutes, has interestingly leveraged us to solve challenges and produce aromas never smelt before. Terpenes, along with other specialty aromatic ingredients which have been our main research subject over the past 4 years, are the secret behind some of the medical values of cannabis treatment and also its very complex aromatic signature. Over 500 terpenes and other fragrance molecules come together in the Wilde Kush fragrance.” -Nadav Eyal, Co-Founder & CEO of Eybna



Wilde Vertigga, a unisex clothing line based on Oscar Wilde’s “wilde” way of thinking, has already released their first collection of clothing for the conformist rebel. Wilde Vertigga then decided to create a scent that says “I am born to be wilde” and “I don’t have to be like everyone else.”



Wilde Kush is a bottled science, designed to captivate the nostrils of curious minds. It has been released and can be found at https://vertigga.com/products/wilde-kush-with-content.