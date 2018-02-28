Loading…
Wildfire Cannabis Company

Hawaiian Dream

SativaTHC 5%CBD 11%

Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
