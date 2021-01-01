About this product

Wildflower Foods has created highly-refined, precisely-measured THC concentrate to create low-dose, 2.5mg THC and high-dose 10mg THC servings. Wildflower Foods wanted to create bite-sized portions that were easy to manage and consume and fit with our mission of promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. With four (4) servings to a package, our customers can easily control what they’re taking and decide what’s right for them.