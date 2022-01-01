500mg of CBD

30ml



A Pure botanical remedy formulated to relieve pain and discomfort from inflammation while supporting healthy cardiovascular and liver function. Our high-quality hemp-derived CBD is fortified with milk thistle (a non-hemp cannabinoid) and hemp seed oil. Wildflower tinctures can be taken sublingually, using the dropper. The natural flavor of the Pure tincture also makes it an easy addition to your delicious food and drink concoctions.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits + Features



Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants, without the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

All natural plant-based formula, free of alcohol

Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect

Hemp seed oil contains the optimal ratio of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for a healthy heart and improved brain function

Milk Thistle, known as the “liver tonic”, helps protect the liver from harmful toxins and inflammation

Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health.

Joint and muscle pain relief

Anxiety relief

Increases focus and clarity



Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Hemp seed oil, Full Spectrum CBD oil, Milk thistle extract.



Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of the dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.