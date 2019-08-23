About this product
THC: 80.15%
CBD: 2.38%
TERPENES: 9.749
TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Liquid Live Resin™ Dripper: Dab it, Roll it, Refill with it. 100% Extract, No distillate added.
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Cinex, also known as "Cenex," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with Vortex. Cinex offers a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood and is a popular choice for first-time growers.
Cinex effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with