Banana Puddintain LCR™ CCell Cartridge 1g
About this product
THC: 71.08%
CBD: 0.20%
TERPENES: 6.19%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Banana Puddintain is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Puddintain. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Banana Puddintain effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with