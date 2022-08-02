GENETICS: (Banana OG x GMO/TK Skunk) + (Grape Pie x White Durban)



THC: 77.11%

CBD: 0.22%

TERPENES: 4.20%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Myrcene



Shatter is a general term used to describe extracts made with cured, dry cannabis material. The extract has a clear, glass-like consistency making it easy to handle. The stability of shatter is beneficial because it leads to an increase in shelf-life and locks in terpenes. This is a popular option for the general consumer who may not have a vaporizer and just wants something to blend with their flowers. Shatter is best stored in parchment paper in a cool dark place.