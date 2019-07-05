About this product
GENETICS: Banana OG x Purple Punch F2 from Symbiotic Genetics
THC: 75.65%
CBD: 0.11%
TERPENES: 8.43
TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
Here at WVA, we are very passionate about this product. Beautiful, translucent Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
Banana Punch effects
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
