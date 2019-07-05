About this product

GENETICS: Banana OG x Purple Punch F2 from Symbiotic Genetics



THC: 75.65%

CBD: 0.11%

TERPENES: 8.43

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene



• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)

• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon

• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)

• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip



Here at WVA, we are very passionate about this product. Beautiful, translucent Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.