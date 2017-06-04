About this product
CBD: <LOQ%
TERPENES: 8.32%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
WVA creates a potent and translucent Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.
