Genetics: Blackberry Kush x Emerald Headband



THC: 79.27%

CBD: 0.13%

TERPENES: 5.53%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, Linalool



WVA extracts a potent and translucent Live Resin, known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.