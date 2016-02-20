Live Sauce is another dabbable “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogenous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.