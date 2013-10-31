About this product
Genetics: Black Widow is a dark deviation of its older sibling White Widow (Brazilian Sativa x South-Indian Indica) originally from Green House Genetics
THC: 64.77%
CBD:0.15%
TERPENES: 21.37%
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
WVA extracts a potent and translucent Live Resin, known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
THC: 64.77%
CBD:0.15%
TERPENES: 21.37%
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
WVA extracts a potent and translucent Live Resin, known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
Black Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
251 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract