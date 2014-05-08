About this product

THC: 21.96%

CBD: 49.61%

TERPENES: 6.31%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene.



• Includes a Sandalwood Tip

• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)

• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon

• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.