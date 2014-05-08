Loading…
Logo for the brand Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy

2:1 Bubba Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

THC: 21.96%
CBD: 49.61%
TERPENES: 6.31%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene.

• Includes a Sandalwood Tip
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)

This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.

Bubba Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
