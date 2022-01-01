GENETICS: ReCon x Sour Diesel



THC: 72.88%

CBD: 0.15%

TERPENES: 6.25%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, Limonene, beta Caryophyllene



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.