About this product
THC: 68.79%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 8.97
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene, Limonene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.