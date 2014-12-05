About this product
THC: 77.40%
CBD: 0.19%
TERPENES: 5.00%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Two highly touted strains harmonize to form the flavorful, sativa-driven hybrid Emerald Jack. Jack Herer, with its amazing spectrum of earthy flavors and heady effects, combines with the pungent sour aromas of Emerald OG to give life to Emerald Jack’s unique terpene profile. Its aroma is a vivid mix of earthy and pine zest that excites the senses and forms flavors of skunky citrus upon exhale. The resulting effects are uplifting, energetic, and are known to inspire creativity. Many chose Emerald Jack for daytime use and its ability to maintain productivity and a clear head.
Emerald Jack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with