About this product
GENETICS: Mt. Hood Magic x Get Fuel Gelato from Compound Genetics
THC: 63.34%
CBD: 1.38%
TERPENES: 8.08%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Pinene
"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.
About this brand
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract