Willamette River-Keeper's Watershed Line



GENETICS: Mt. Hood Magic x Get Fuel Gelato from Compound Genetics



THC: 63.34%

CBD: 1.38%

TERPENES: 8.08%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Pinene



"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.