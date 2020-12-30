About this product
THC: 67.80%
CBD: 0.16%
TERPENES: 7.78%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Garlicane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlicane. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
