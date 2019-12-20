Flavors: Earthy, Spicy Effects: Relaxing Body High

When Double D Genetics crossed the OGKB with their Bollywood male, the result was a truly exotic strain. The Mumbai Magic produces dense, trichome-covered nuggets that resemble GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) in both size and structure. The buds are dark green, with bright orange hairs and purple highlights so dark that some buds appear black.

The aroma evokes the subcontinent after which the Mumbai Magic is named, with a spicy earthy aroma notes of vanilla and sandalwood. The flavor is similar, but a little sweeter and with a hunt of fuel. The high is intense and relaxing, often leading to couchlock and a strong case of the munchies.

THC: 79.22%

CBD: 0.15%

TERPENES: 4.34%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene



• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)

• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon

• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)

• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip



This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.