GENETICS: f2 Phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud from Sensi Seeds



THC: 73.97%

CBD: 0.12%

TERPENES: 9.85%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, alpha Humulene



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.