Pineapple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
