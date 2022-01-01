About this product
“Liquid Cured Resin” or LCR is a WVA innovation similar to Liquid Live Resin (LLR) but LCR is made with cured, dry material. Much like Liquid Live Resin, WVA uses its proprietary processing method to achieve a consistency that flows smoothly in a cartridge. This WVA signature product is found in our CCell cartridges and Pax Pod line, but has a lower price point than LLR to appeal to all conscious consumers. Liquid Cured Resin contains only pure cannabis extract we never add any additives, fillers or terpenes in this highly demanded product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract