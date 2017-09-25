Sour Banana Sherbet LCR™ PAX Pod 0.5g
About this product
THC: 80.06%
CBD: 0.20%
TERPENES: 2.55%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, alpha Pinene, bea Caryophyllene
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet, also known as "Sour Banana Sherbert" and "Banana Sherbet Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.
Sour Banana Sherbet effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract