GENETICS: Sour Diesel x Tangie from Crocket Family Farms



THC: 65.86%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 3.97%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene, alpha Pinene



Living-Dead Resin (LDR) is a WVA specialty product that gets its name from blending live and cured material during processing. This line is generally found in a saucy or terpene-soaked consistency, making it easy to dab/vape while still packing the high-thc punch most seek out. Our LDR processes only utilize the cannabinoids/terpenes available in the high quality starting material in order to achieve a “best of both worlds” experience. Always small batch and limited, Living Dead Resin is highly sought out by cannabis connoisseurs.