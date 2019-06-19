Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy

Super Silver Hash Plant Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Super Silver Hash Plant effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!