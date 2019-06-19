Super Silver Hash Plant LCR PAX Pod 0.5g
About this product
THC: 74.19%
CBD: 0.25%
TERPENES: 6.75%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Linalool
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Bodhi Seeds crossed Super Silver Haze and ’88 G13 Hash Plant to create Super Silver Hash Plant. Flavors and aromas include notes of fuel and a dank musk. Expect a balanced high, making this a great strain for the fans of Super Silver Haze.
Super Silver Hash Plant effects
- Feelings
- Helps with