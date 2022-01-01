About this product
GENETICS: Tropicana x Mendo Breath f2 from ThugPug Genetics
THC: 65.87%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 10.85%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
Available At:
Amazon Organics
Americanna RX
Archive Portland
Breeze Botanicals Ashland
Bridge City Collective - Williams Ave
Bridge City Collective- SE
Cafe Verde
Cannabend
Cannabliss & Co (22nd & Burnside)
Cannabliss & Co (Firestation)
Cannabliss & Co (Powell)
Cannabliss & Co (Springfield)
Cannabliss & Co Sorority House
Cherry City Compassion
Cloud 9 Wellness
Deanz Greenz (Foster)
Deanz Greenz (Sandy)
Deep Roots
Discovery Cannabis (Waldport)
Dr. Jollys
Electric Lettuce (Marlow)
Emerald Triangle (Klamath Falls)
Emerald Triangle (Klamath Falls #2)
Emerald Triangle Dispensary
Eugene OG
Fireside
Five Zero Trees Oregon City
Forward Cannabis
Gnome Grown (Beaver Creek)
Grasslands Dispensary
Green Front Cannabis
Ground Up Farms
High Lakes Cannabis Company
High Tide Wellness Center
Higher Elevation
Higher Ground
Jenny's Dispensary
Kind Leaf Pendleton
Lincoln City Collective
Magic Castle
Maritime Cafe
Miracle Greens
Moss Crossing
Natural Remedies
Oregon Bud Company- Cesar E. Chavez
Oregon Herbal Remedies
Oregon's Finest Pearl
Oregrown (Bend)
Parlour Cannabis Shoppe PDX
PDX Green Box
Potmates Delivery
Preserve Oregon
Redwood Dispensary
Satchel
Sensible Cannabis Company
Serra (Downtown 1st)
Skunk Rx
Smooth Roots
Sweet Tree Farms
Talent Health Club
Tamerans
The Green Planet Beaverton
The Green Planet King City
The Green Planet Milwaukie
The Kings of Canna
The Medication Station
The Top Crop (Ontario)
The Vth- Hillsboro
Tjs On Powell
Tjs On the Alley
Tjs Organic Provisions
Tokyo Warehouse
Treehouse Collective PDX
Uplift Botanical
Urban Farmacy
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
