GENETICS: Tropicana Cookies x Purple Punch from Oni Seed Co



THC: 78.94%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 5.23%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool



Royal Jelly is WVA’s top-tier dabbable “Live Resin” consisting of a terpene rich sauce poured over a cluster of meticulously separated THC-A crystals. This product is always made from whole plant fresh-frozen material and packaged into childproof glass jars. We tend to use a 40/60 to 50/50 ratio of terpene “Jelly” to “Diamonds” to curate the ultimate dabbing experience possible.